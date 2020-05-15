Grand Island teen convicted of second degree murder

A judge Friday convicted Grand Island teenager Arek Friedricksen of second degree murder.

Friedricksen, 17, had originally been charged with first degree murder in connection with the April 2019 shooting death of Vincent Arellano, 32. Arellano was murdered April 24 near a residence in east Grand Island. Friedrickson was arrested for the crime in May.

Prosecutors reduced the charge to second degree murder and dropped a related weapons charge in exchange for Friedricksen's no contest plea to second degree murder.

The max penalty for second degree murder is life in prison. Friedricksen will be sentenced July 31. The judge in the case noted that he will consider a joint recommendation of 40-45 years in prison.

In a related case, Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga was arrested in September as an accessory to Arellano's murder. Guerrero Zarraga's next court hearing is May 22.