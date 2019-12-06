Grand Island woman files lawsuit against Election Commissioner and Hall County

Grand Island resident and registered voter Judith Vohland filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Hall County and Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

According to the lawsuit, Overstreet being appointed to her position by the Board of Supervisors and not elected by the people has been "preventing [Vohland] from voting in elections that are overseen and administered by a validly elected election commissioner and preventing her from voting for the office of Hall County Election Commissioner."

The lawsuit is supported by Civic Nebraska, a non profit organization who has been working to challenge the Nebraska law allowing counties over a certain population to allow County Boards to appoint Election Commissioners.

With the Nebraska constitution saying that all necessary county officers need to be elected by the people, Civic Nebraska reached out to the Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson. He released a statement agreeing that Election Commissioners are considered county officers.

In an interview with Local4, John Cartier, the Civic Nebraska Director of Voting Rights, said, "this lawsuit is a part of the effort to fix what we think is a serious issue of our state constitution being in violation of how we conduct our elections."

The goal moving forward is to remove Overstreet from her post and change that position to an elected one.

Overstreet and Board President Pam Lancaster will be hosting media conference Friday at 1:30. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.