Granddaughters of C&L Dairy Sweet plan to open new trailer

Tiffany Blackwell, granddaughter of Clarice (Hap) Loumis, who ran the C&L Dairy Sweet trailer, announced she and her sister are going to start a new C&L Dairy Sweet trailer. The sisters don't have any additional details or a start date yet, but more information will be released on the Dairy Sweet's Facebook page. Their slogan is "Same Tradition, New Generation."

The previous C&L Dairy Sweet was destroyed by a tornado on May 5, 2019. Hap Loomis had owned and operated the business with her children and grandchildren for 40 years. Hap Loomis had decided not to rebuild due to the tornado. That space is now used for The Tastee Trailer.