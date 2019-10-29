Grandfather charged in death of toddler who fell from cruise ship window

A man who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been accused of negligent homicide.

Salvatore Anello was arrested Monday for the July death of his granddaughter. (Source: Puerto Rico Police/CNN)

A judge on Monday ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the 18-month-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

The family’s attorney, Michael Winkleman, said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.

Winkleman said in a statement that Chloe’s death “was a tragic accident” and that “these criminal charges are pouring salt on the open wounds of this grieving family.”

The family is from Indiana and was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.

Anello was released from custody in San Juan on an $80,000 bond, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s justice department said Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Chloe Wiegand was 18 months old, not two years old, when she died.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.