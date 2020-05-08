Grandpa says Franklin was an all around "good kid"

Franklin Carland lost his life after a tragic drowning accident on May 5th. "He was a fun loving kid with a ton of friends and a contagious smile."

It's how the elder Franklin Carland of North Platte remembers his grandson, who died Tuesday after an accident at the I-80 lake west of North Platte called, Fire Lake.

And the community agrees, with an outpouring of support for the family.

Tina Smith, Director of Communications at North Platte Public Schools, made an announcement of sympathy during a West Central District Health Department informational meeting on Wednesday, saying Franklin will be missed. She added that students who may need any time of help with grief during this time may contact Brandy Buscher at bbuscher@nppsd.org for assistance.

A gofundme account set up for the family reached its goal within hours. And there has been a tremendous response to the sale of bracelets in Franklin's memory.

The 16-year old sophomore from North Platte was at Fire Lake with his girlfriend, brother, sister and other friends when the unthinkable happened.

His brother Patrick said Franklin was just ten feet from the dock when he cried for help and they called 9-1-1. Franklin's grandpa said it had to have been cramping from the 64 degree water because Franklin was a "good swimmer," spending all of his summers at the Cody Park Swimming Pool. He explained that his grandson and his friends had been going to the lake every day for two weeks.

A viewing-only will be held on Wednesday, May 13th from noon to 8 p.m., with Franklin's family greeting guests from 6-8 p.m at Adams and Swanson Funeral home in North Platte.

Franklin's grandpa said they have not yet decided on a memorial for Franklin but the family is considering a scholarship in his name.

Franklin's brother Patrick is cosponsoring the COVID-19 Cruise Night on May 16th, with the help of Rob Cappa of North Platte, in his brother's honor. The event runs in North Platte on Saturday, May 16th from 6-9 p.m. with a special "burn out event" being held at the Sonic parking lot, starting at 8 p.m.

Patrick said there will be a D.J. and he will be performing burnouts in Franklin's 1987 GMC Jimmy, and his own truck as well. "He loved burnouts and all that stuff," said Patrick. He added that there will be car stickers for sale, and t-shirts at a later time. Patrick is expecting a large turn-out, as over 800 people have already expressed an interest on social media.

Franklin loved to ride his bike, walk, and he was busy too. Grandpa Franklin said his grandson worked at Mendard's, and had good grades as well. And, "he always wore shorts. Always. Even when it was really cold outside."

The KNOP News 2 family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to Franklin's family.