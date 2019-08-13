Grant funding will improve Nebraska 911 services

The U.S. Department of Transportation along with the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded the state of Nebraska $1,990,409 for the

implementation of Next Generation 911 (NG911) services.

The grant, which was applied for by the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) State 911 Department will be administered by the PSC.

“This grant will play an important role as we work with our Public Safety Answering Points to deploy NG911 services in Nebraska,” said PSC Chair Mary Ridder.

“These monies will be used to improve caller location accuracy, as well as give our 911 centers the ability to receive digital information to include, text, pictures and video in an NG911 environment.”

Governed by the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration and the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the 911 Grant Program is provided for the migration to an IP-enabled

emergency network, and operation of NG911 services and applications.

The PSC State 911 Department in consultation with the 911 Service System Advisory Committee developed the state’s plan for utilization of the grant monies. The state will have until March 31, 2022 to apply the funds.