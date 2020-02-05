Grant would give more resources to sexual assault victims

A grant applied for by Voices of Hope, LPD, The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and other agencies would add a new position within LPD with more expertise on handling sexual assault cases.

In 2018 there were 264 reported sexual assaults, in 2019 there were 324.

Over the last decade cases have increased by 125 percent.

“This project has come out of an audit that we did with sexual assault victims a number of years ago where we made a change to really have specialist involved,” said Marcee Metzger the Executive Director of Voices of Hope.

Over the past few years the city of Lincoln has worked to better equip LPD officers, the County Attorney’s Office and allocate resources to Voices of Hope.

This grant would go above just training; it would create a new position.

“Full-time sexual assault specialist at the police department reviewing reports, consulting with other investigators,” said Metzger.

Adding more resources to help fight sexual assault in Lincoln is something Chief Jeff Bliemeister called a top priority during his year in review presentation.

"Sexual assault is an under-reported crime it has been and will continue to be but there are some very significant things done nationally and within Lincoln that are impacting these numbers," said Bliemeister.

Both Metzger and Bliemeister can’t pinpoint why the reports have increases so much but say that it remains important that the city grow its resources to help victims and beyond.

"I can't sit here and tell you that it’s a good thing that sexual assault reports are increasing,” said Bliemeister. “But they’re increasing because societal norms are changing and no longer is it taboo to come forward and report a sexual assault"

The group has filed the application for the grant but say it could be close to a year before the position is implemented if they were to get the money

