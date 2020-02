Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire which burned dangerously close to a residential area on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. The incident took place near the 3400 block of Portia Street.

According to LFR, smoke was visible just north of downtown. There was fear of the apartments catching on fire, but no buildings caught fire. Multiple parts of the grass and shrub did catch fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.