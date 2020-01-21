Gravel on side streets in Lincoln will help with the morning commute

On Tuesday morning, there is gravel on many side and residential streets around Lincoln. The gravel is helping icy conditions as Lincoln Public Schools students return to class after the long holiday weekend.

The gravel on the ground contradicts information from city officials on Monday, when they told 10/11 NOW they would not be treating streets.

On Monday, Interim Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Tom Casady said, "At this point, the temperatures are bitterly cold, and de-icers are largely ineffective below 15 degrees. We also do not have sufficient spreaders, staff or material to spread sand and gravel on all residential streets."

10/11 NOW has reached out to city officials for an update on their street operations. We are still awaiting a response.

The gravel is a welcomed sight for many drivers in Lincoln that were concerned about the icy conditions.

The 10/11 NOW Weather Team says we should not expect much melting on Tuesday. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s and clouds will prevent melting.

Melting is possible on Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 30s.