Gravel shortage, winter weather causing problems for county gravel roads

Wednesday morning's snow didn't make a lot of impact on city roads. Throughout Lancaster County, the dusting is another blow to gravel roads. A shortage of gravel and rock is making it more difficult for the county to rebound after the winter weather.

"We're kind of in the state of conserving the material we have so that when spring does get here, we have enough material to stabilize the roads," said Ron Bohaty, the Road Maintenance Superintendent at Lancaster County Engineering Department.

The rock and gravel the county ordered last July has not arrived. The county needs 30,500 tons of rock and 34,000 tons of gravel. Once it arrives, they will be spread to several stockpiles in the county.

When the county plows gravel roads to clear them of snow or ice, the county removes the top layer of the road with it. This pushes it off the road leaving them muddy and greasy.

"The last ice storm that we got, having to go over the gravel roads and pull that ice off the top," said Bohaty. "It took some of the top course material and moved it to the side, and now we're seeing a greasy condition on the roads because that top course was removed."

Aside from a lack of material, the county is also having to deal with freezing temperatures. Engineers can't spread rock and gravel when the ground is frozen. because it doesn't incorporate properly.