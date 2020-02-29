Great Plains Game Festival brings over 1,500 board games to Lincoln

Board games are no longer just for the kitchen table. The Great Plains Game Festival is taking over the Lancaster County Event Center.

There are over 1,500 games to choose from and all weekend to figure out the rules. Organizers said this event is all about getting people off their screens and interacting over a new game.

"I find everything that I want for social interaction through games, or the people I've met through gaming, you just become best friends. It's definitely about pulling away from the screen era," said Cameron Iwan, president of the Great Plains Gaming Project.

Sunday is family day, tickets are $15. Iwan said he's hoping some "casual gamers" will develop a serious love for board games.

