Grey Whale plans to open third location

Grey Whale Sushi & Grill, which currently operates two locations in Lincoln, is planning on opening a third this fall.

According to a post to the restaurant's Facebook Page, Grey Whale will be opening a Grey Whale Ramen & Poke Bowl in Gateway Mall.

The exact open date is unknown, but the post said to “stay tuned for details of the soft opening”. However, the post did say the restaurant will be open this fall.

Currently, Grey Whale operates a Sushi & Grill at 129 N 10th and a Grey Whale Poke Bowl at 1317 Q Street.

