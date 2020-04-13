Grocery store workers talk safety, shortages and being essential workers

While people across the country hunker down and stay home, grocery store workers are among the essential employees who can't.

They're serving an important role of making sure food is on tables and in pantries, but it hasn't been easy.

"Hectic" and "crazy" are words Russ's Market store director and grocery manager, Tanisha Beckner, use to describe what the store at Coddington and West A street has been like for the last month.

Beckner said things are getting a little better now, but for weeks it was nearly impossible to keep store shelves full.

"We would bring out stuff and people would swarm us because they wanted the product now," Beckner said.

Now, as the numbers of shoppers has dwindled, the number of items they're buying is still high.

Leaving some shelves still fairly bare, Piper said.

"We're having a hard time keeping powdered milk in stock, flour and yeast were empty for a while but are starting to trickle back in," Piper said.

He said they have some toilet paper, paper towels and soap brands in stock, but not everything is back to normal.

Though so far, they've had no issues communicating that to customers.

"They're our guests, our customers and our family," Piper said. "They may be frustrated but they also understand we're trying our best."

Trying their best to get you the groceries you need, while also staying safe.

Employees are wearing gloves, some have masks on too.

There's now plastic barriers between cashiers and customers checking out, and markers on the ground to help people stay six-feet apart.

"It can be intimidating," Beckner said. "We're taking these precautions and just plugging on."

They're not the only ones balancing safety versus service, Hyvee Stores have also encouraged social distancing and turned aisles into one-ways. Target, too has markers on the ground and lists of out-of-stock items at the door.

All of Lincoln's essential grocery store workers doing what's needed to keep Lincoln fed.

"They are heroes right now," Piper said. "They're coming to work and providing an essential function."

Piper said Russ's Market employees are receiving bonus pay for working during this time, and had an extra day off on Easter to rest.

