Google Data Center coming to Papillion

A Google Data Center is coming to Nebraska. The data center will be in Sarpy County in Papillion.

PHOTO: Google HQ, Photo Date: 2/29/2016 / Photo: Ben Nuttall / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (Source: MGN)

Google will host a Groundbreaking Event at 10 a.m. Friday at 14706 Schram Road.

Governor Pete Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon, the mayor of Papillion and other officials representing Sarpy County, Omaha Public Power District, the Greater Omaha Chamber and Google will be in attendance.

In February, Google said it will invest $13 billion this year to expand data centers in the U.S. including Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas.

Google said Nebraska would receive a $600 million investment in the state's economy.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed company is moving forward with plans to build a $600 million data center in north Lincoln. The plot is off Highway 77, near Interstate 80.

Due to nondisclosure agreements, 10/11 NOW does not know the company planning the project in Lincoln. However the size and cost mirrors other Google Data Centers currently under construction.

"The company came to us some time ago with an idea of different sites around the community,” said Pat Haverty, vice president with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. “Finally landed on this site here and we’ve been working through the due diligence of this site."

Officials said this project in Lincoln has been in the works for the past 18 months.

The plan would re-zone the lot from agriculture to industrial, for a data center.

