Group of Lincoln women putting on a free feminine hygiene distribution event

Ever since the pandemic first started, the Lincoln community continues finding new ways to come together like never before. That's exactly what sparked an idea within a group of Lincoln women to help other women in need.

Care packages, filled with things like feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, razors and deodorant will be given out to women in need. (SOURCE: KOLN)

For some women, access to feminine hygiene products is a problem. Some even say the cost can put a strain on someone living on a tight budget.

That's the reason behind a free women's hygiene distribution happening this upcoming weekend in the Capitol City.

Started by a group of girlfriends, they felt like they wanted other women to know they're being heard and there are people out there who truly care and want to help.

"Everyone goes through hard times. Nobody ever knows everyone's story and what their situation is. You know, you think that somebody might be doing well, but they're really not. They're sitting there on the couch wondering, 'What can I afford? What can I not afford? What do I have to give up to get the basic things I need for everyday life?'" says Krista Douglas, distribution organizer.

According to the New York Times, every month in the U.S., nearly 500 women have to decide between buying food and purchasing feminine hygiene products due to financial problems.

Unfortunately, the reality is that 1 in 5 of those women say this happens to them every single month, but that's why Douglas and her friends began taking donations for feminine hygiene products a few weeks ago.

Their progress with the care packages has been good so far, but they say they need a little more help reaching their goal.

Douglas tells 10/11 after reaching out to some Lincoln organizations, they've received more than enough donations of razors and soap, but they're lacking in donations of feminine care products.

Douglas says when she first started collecting items, she didn't think people would want to donate as much as they already have, saying the response has been beyond helpful, "Not only from your friends and family, but just from complete strangers. I mean, they're happy. There are companies we've reached out to, just very thankful that we're doing this. It wasn't even to start out like that, but where it's grown from is just an amazing feeling."

Organizers of the distribution event will collect items until Wednesday, June 17th, so that care packages can be handed out this weekend.

There are 4 physical locations around the city where items can be dropped off for donation:

- 340 N. 28th St. (Please leave items on the porch in the pink tub.)

- 3415 N. Cotner Blvd. (Please ring the doorbell & leave items on the porch.)

- 5623 Morrill Ave. (Please leave items in the tote by the porch.)

- 621 S. 53rd St. (Items can be dropped off between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

The distribution is a first come, first served event, giving one care package at no cost to each woman.

The goal right now is to hand out at least 500 care packages. Any additional donations will be sent to Fresh Start, an organization helping women experiencing homelessness in Lincoln.

The drive will take place Friday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until noon in the same parking lot of Mike's Auto Repair at 5920 Cornhusker Highway.