Groups seek U-S Courts to order more environmental studies in "R-Project" construction

Two groups and two separate farmers and ranchers filed a civil suit against the United State Fish and Wildlife Service for giving the Nebraska Public Power District a permit to build its R-Project Transmission Line through the Sandhills.

Oregon-California Trains Association, Western Nebraska Resources Council, Hanging H East and Whitetail Farms East filed the civil action in the United States District Court in Colorado on July 5, 2019. They say Fish and Wildlife officials gave NPPD the permit against their own expert biologists' recommendations.

In the civil suit, the petitioners say officials violated policy and law. They want the U-S District Court to order a review of the permits and take a harder look at the environmental impact, and what would happen to species like the Whooping Crane and the American Burying Beetle.

NPPD wants to build the 225-mile transmission line from the Gerald Gentleman plant near Sutherland, through the Sandhills and into Wheeler County.

