Guidelines for properly displaying the American flag

While showing patriotism with displaying of the flag there are a few rules to follow.

Staff Sergeant Eric Low with the U.S. Army states the flag should never touch the ground, but when placing the flag on a pole, raise it quickly at sunrise and bring it down slowly at sunset.

The flag can remain up during the night hours but it has to be illuminated.

He also states the U.S. flag should be the tallest and biggest flag presented. It’s okay to display other flags but they should not be the same height or size. The U.S. flag should also be placed to the observer’s left with the state flag next to it and any organization or team flag after that.

Deciding when to retire a flag is on the owner’s discretion and Staff Sergeant states it’s okay for the flag to receive rips and tears due to the wind. He adds it’s however the owner wants their patriotism to be reflected. When the owner is ready to retire the flag, it is to be done with a dignified burn.

When placed on a wall or draped the stars must be on the observer’s left. Regulation does state the flag shall not be used as a table cloth, eaten on or used as clothing. It shall also not be tied down and allowed to wave in the wind.

The Staff Sergeant also stated to properly store the flag is by folding it in a ceremonious way into a triangle.

For more information on the flag, head HERE. Staff Sergeant Low adds it will help increase your level of patriotism as well.