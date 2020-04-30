Guidelines for faith-based services starting May 4

Starting on May 4, faith-based services will be allowed statewide as long as a list of COVID-19-related restrictions are followed.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the statewide measure last week, and it will go into effect regardless of what Directed Health Measures are implemented in a specific health district.

Faith-based services do not have to follow the 10-person gathering limit that will be in place throughout May, Ricketts said.

The following guidelines must be followed by those attending and hosting faith-based services:

Stay home if you are sick or have underlying conditions

Seat by household and each household must remain 6-feet apart

Sanitize all surfaces between services

Some pews must be taped off

No hymnals or bibles to share

No passing of an offering plate

Places of worship are encouraged to add additional service times

Places of worship are encouraged to maintain video streaming options

Communion is allowed but there will be no common cups

Each pew will be released row-by-row at the end of the service

Weddings and funerals will also be allowed with the same guidelines, but receptions must stick to the 10-person rule.

