Guidelines for faith-based services starting May 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Starting on May 4, faith-based services will be allowed statewide as long as a list of COVID-19-related restrictions are followed.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the statewide measure last week, and it will go into effect regardless of what Directed Health Measures are implemented in a specific health district.
Faith-based services do not have to follow the 10-person gathering limit that will be in place throughout May, Ricketts said.
The following guidelines must be followed by those attending and hosting faith-based services:
Weddings and funerals will also be allowed with the same guidelines, but receptions must stick to the 10-person rule.