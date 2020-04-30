Guidelines for faith-based services starting May 4

Updated: Thu 4:00 PM, Apr 30, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Starting on May 4, faith-based services will be allowed statewide as long as a list of COVID-19-related restrictions are followed.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the statewide measure last week, and it will go into effect regardless of what Directed Health Measures are implemented in a specific health district.

Faith-based services do not have to follow the 10-person gathering limit that will be in place throughout May, Ricketts said.

The following guidelines must be followed by those attending and hosting faith-based services:

  • Stay home if you are sick or have underlying conditions

  • Seat by household and each household must remain 6-feet apart

  • Sanitize all surfaces between services

  • Some pews must be taped off

  • No hymnals or bibles to share

  • No passing of an offering plate

  • Places of worship are encouraged to add additional service times

  • Places of worship are encouraged to maintain video streaming options

  • Communion is allowed but there will be no common cups

  • Each pew will be released row-by-row at the end of the service

    • Weddings and funerals will also be allowed with the same guidelines, but receptions must stick to the 10-person rule.

     