Lincoln Police said a handgun, a knife, and sunglasses were stolen from a car parked at an apartment complex on Friday.

LPD said the 24-year-old victim told police he left his 9mm handgun, a boot knife, and his Rayban sunglasses in his car which was parked at a complex near 6220 NW 2nd Circle.

The victim told police the gun was in the center console.

Police said the victim was unsure if he locked his car, but there was no sign of forced entry.