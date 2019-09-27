Gun stolen from Lincoln man's truck while he was moving

A Lincoln man says someone stole a gun from his truck while he was moving into another house.

It happened on Sunday around 10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man reported he was moving his belongings from one house to another and was loading multiple vehicles.

He placed his .357 Rossi revolver in the center console of his pickup truck and left it parked on the street near 10th Street and West Leon Drive.

The man said he had to stop moving because it started to rain and he forgot to lock his truck. He later discovered someone had gone through his vehicle and his gun had been stolen. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.