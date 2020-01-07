Gun stolen from vehicle in Lincoln on Monday

Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen firearm that was taken out of the glove department of a vehicle on Monday.

LPD said a 21-year-old woman called around noon and reported her black handgun was missing from her 2005 Dodge Durango that was parked in the 4300 Block of S 45th Street.

The woman told police it was stored in the glove box without ammunition.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry. However, the victim told officers she believed she locked her doors.

According to the woman, the gun was likely stolen from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

