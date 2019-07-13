Gunman fires into house 19 times

Lincoln Police responded to gunshots at a household near 84th and Holdrege Street at around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A 49-year-old man called police after being awoken by the sound of gunshots near 81st and Garland Street. When police arrived, they found that the house had been shot 19-times from the outside by an unknown party. According to LPD, the unknown party had gone up to a window outside the house before opening fire.

Spent casings were found outside the window. The house had sustained several bullet holes and a broken window due to the shooting.

At least 4 people were in the household at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call 1-402-441-6000.