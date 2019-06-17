Guns N' Roses coming to Lincoln this fall

Guns N' Roses is bringing their "Not In This Lifetime Tour" to Lincoln.

They will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, October 15.

On Monday, the band revealed eight new dates across the United States, kicking off September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The newly announced shows also include two back-to-back nights on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd in Las Vegas at the legendary Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets to the newly announced tour dates, including the stop in Lincoln go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.