Lincoln Police are investigating after a home in southwest Lincoln was shot overnight.

Police said it happened in the area of 7th and C Streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, officers received several calls of people hearing gunshots in the area.

Residents who live in the home were inside at the time of the shots but were not injured. There is damage to the home.

Officers are looking for evidence in the area. Police have not released suspect information.