Guy cheerleaders back on sidelines for Huskers

If you've been watching the Husker football team this season you might notice some new fans on the sidelines.

What's different for this year's spirit team is that men are back on the squad after 12 years of them not being allowed. The team was supposed to gain four new guys, but after tryouts the coach ended up with six new male cheerleaders.

The Nebraska Spirit Squad is changing the way they cheer on the team, and is elevating the program in the process.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that I would be a cheerleader for the Huskers," said Ramarro Lamar.

Lamar was at military boot camp when his friend on the cheer team reached out to him about tryouts.

"I heard about it and I initially thought it was a joke, but one thing lead to another and the next thing I knew I was in practice," said Lamar.

Tryouts were only last month and the guys are already on the sidelines.

Lamar and Jake Jundt are both seniors.

They don't have cheerleading experience, but Jake competed in gymnastics growing up.

"I just thought to myself it would make for a very fun last year,” said Jundt.

"I don’t have a cheerleading background at all. I was actually a wrestler and football player in high school, so this is all brand new to me," said Lamar.

In 2007 budget cuts and safety concerns grounded cheerleaders.

No stunts ended co-ed teams for many years.

Head Coach Erynn Butzke says it was her goal to bring the guys back.

"To have the noise that the guys can make with their megaphones and to have the height that they can create with the stunts is really exciting for our fans," said Butzke.

"You don't really get an appreciation for it until you get to see it up close and get to be a participant of it, so it's pretty unbelievable," said Lamar.

"I'm just really happy to be part of it now and happy to be apart of the group that brings it back," said Jundt.

The head coach believes the best way for guys to even think about trying out for the team is to see other guys doing it.

She hopes that this will help inspire other students to try out next year.

