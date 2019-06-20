HEARTLAND FLOOD: Paradise Lakes demolition begins

Thu 1:13 PM, Jun 20, 2019

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) -- The spring floods dropped a heavy hammer on Paradise Lakes and what's left of the properties there is about to get scraped from the earth.

Demolition teams begin work Thursday dismantling the uninhabitable remains of homes evacuated when the high water surged through.

Read the original version of this article at www.wowt.com.

 