HEARTLAND FLOOD: Winslow, Neb. plans to uproot town to higher ground

Many people who live in Winslow, Nebraska are still trying to figure out what to do after floodwaters damaged their homes.

Winslow is located in Dodge County just north of Fremont. Officials have discussed what their options are, take a buyout, relocate their homes, or stay in what’s left of the town.

About 100 people live in Winslow, Nebraska. The damaged caused by this year’s flooding threatens the very existence of the town.

Some of the homes are too damaged to move to higher ground and some people like Ralph Weatherly and Don Heinke plan to stay.

“Cause it’s my home, I didn’t get water on my main floor, I got a basement full of water,” said Heinke.

Those who plan to stay behind have discussed with town leaders.

“Pretty much the same ole stuff that we heard for the last six months. The only reason I went there is to try to find out, get some idea of how long we’re going to have our sewer and water,” said Heinke.

Don says he’s been retired for years, he’s on a fixed income. Don’s neighbor Ralph Weatherly says he doesn’t have time to fill out forms and wait for possible funds.

“And I knew the way they were dragging their feet that nothing would be done before winter time so rather than go try to rent a place or buy another place wasn’t feasible for us,” said Weatherly.

Town leaders say so far, 25 out 100 residents plan to move to higher ground.

Winslow leaders have found land for the town and have agreed on a price, now they just need the funds.

