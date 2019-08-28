HOTWORX comes to the capital city

There are many ways to get a good workout in and one new gym in the capital city is aiming to do that using heat absorption.

It's called HOTWORX gym and it mixes high-intensity interval training with infrared heat.

The gym opened about two weeks ago and already has close to two hundred members.

Members work out in saunas that are heated to 125 degrees and follow a 30 minute virtual assisted workout.

"The heat is going to make you detox 7 times more than your average gym session because of the sweat so it is just the best way to get all the toxins out," said Courtney Lovewell with HOTWORX.

The gym is located near 27th and Yankee Hill Road. Memberships cost $49 a month for unlimited access. The facility is also open 24/7.

