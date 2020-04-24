HPD recover man's body in abandoned caboose

Hastings police say they discovered a man's body in downtown Hastings. It was found in an abandoned caboose on 1st Street.

Police say they took a call around 7 a.m. Friday regarding an unknown body. Once on scene, they discovered the remains inside the train caboose with a bicycle left abandoned just outside.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning in Omaha. Authorities have also not been able to identify the body at this time.

This case is still under investigation. Keep it with Local4 for further info as it develops.