Hail causes damage across Lincoln

Over the next few days people here in Lincoln will probably be assessing damage to their homes and will be getting things fixed, after golf ball size hail pounded parts of the city early this morning, causing damage all over.

The sound of loud hail is what many Lincolnites woke up to early Sunday morning.

10/11 NOW viewers submitted dozens and dozens of pictures and videos showing the quarter size hail, and others, showing the damage that hail made.

"I initially thought someone was trying to break into the house, just because of all of the racket that started,” said Kim Adams Johnson.

Adams Johnson was one of those people who woke up to the sound.

Video shows the huge holes left in her awning, that will now have to be replaced.

Pieces of the industrial strength plastic are all over the yard.

"I came out back when it was light to look at the back porch, and it had punched almost fist sized holes through our awning in our back porch because it had been such a violent storm,” said Adams Johnson.

Adams Johnson says they recently put up one side of the awning and we're waiting until they had enough money to do the other side.

But now both sides will have to be done, and she's temporarily out of two jobs, due to coronavirus closures.

"I haven't been able to get unemployment yet, so we're just kind of making things work, that's all you can do,” said Adams Johnson.

Adams Johnson says although it is not terrible, it will probably leak, and there may be more damage than she see's right now. But although this hail was unexpected, she says that she's going to remain optimistic.

"Honestly I'm just glad it wasn't worse, you know I'm glad we didn't lose any windows, I'm glad our car wasn't more damaged.. you know. I guess Happy Easter!” said Adams Johnson.