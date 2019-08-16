Two hail storms sweep across Panhandle within nine hours

Two storms dumped heavy rain and hail Thursday, and overnight Friday.

The area received hail not once, but twice over a nine hour span.

The hail came down the first time around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday and around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning the second time. Damage was reported throughout Scottsbluff and Gering, but no injuries. Western Nebraska Regional Airport director Raul Aguallo says a plane loaded for departure was hit by the hail and didn't take off.

Viewers tell us you could see hail not only here in Scottsbluff, but in Gering, Minatare, Melbeta, Dalton, Bayard, Broadwater Terrytown, Mitchell, Alliance and Yoder in Wyoming.

KNEP received reports of small hail stones covering the ground like snow in Alliance.

It was up to 2.75" diameter hail (bigger than tennis balls) at 3:45 p.m. Hail stones were about 1" in diameter hail (the size of quarters) at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

National Weather Service Reports:

Thursday Afternoon:

Morrill:

1.75 in hail at 3:26 pm

Scottsbluff:

1.75 in hail at 3:41

2.75 in hail at 3:43

2.0 in hail 3:46

Minatare:

1.75 in hail at 3:54 pm

Melbeta:

1.75 in hail at 4 pm

1.75 in hail at 4:06 pm

Dalton (Cheyenne County, Nebraska):

1.0 in hail at 5 pm

Friday morning

Yoder (Wyoming):

1.75 in hail at 12:54 am

1.75 in hail at 1:02 am

Morrill:

1 in hail at 1:21 am

Scottsbluff:

1 in hail at 1:42 am

2 in hail at 1:45 am

Gering:

1.75 in hail at 1:47 am

Minatare;

1.75 in at 1:49 am

Bayard:

1 in hail at 2:05 am

Bridgeport:

1.75 at 2:24 am

Broadwater:

1.75 in hail at 2:42 am

2.0 in hail at 2:44 am

