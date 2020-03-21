Hair salons adjusting protocol, taking precautions due to COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic grows in the united states, local businesses are seeing the effects and shutting down. But hair salons, like Awe Salon & Barber in Seward, are still open and still working to create a safe haven from the stress of the virus.

"People need a safe place, a relaxing place to come," said owner Alyssa Hendrix. "(A place) that wasn't full of panic and fear."

It's not common to associate hair salons and contingency plans.

"We're doing the best that we can do," said Hendrix. "We're trying to create that safe environment."

Like many other small businesses-- Awe Salon & Barber is feeling the effect of coronavirus.

"Since the 1st of the month, we've had over 87 cancellations on our books," said Hendrix. "It's hard to think that we could possibly have to shut down."

Hendrix and her staff are taking every precaution they can, in the stylist chair and out of it.

"We've just had to step our game up a little bit more," said Hendrix. "Sometimes we don't put into consideration, the telephone, the keyboards, the credit card machines or door handles as people enter and exit."

Staff said the extra time cleaning is worth it to help keep their patients healthy. Said Hendrix:

"Everybody understands, I think at this point, if you're running behind it's because your stuff is being sanitized."

As a precaution, everyone must fill out a form, detailing travel history in the past month. They also must say if they have a fever of over 100.1 before they will be served. One client had to fill out that form on entering the building.

"I was really hoping I wasn't going to have to cancel this appointment because I've been looking forward to it so much," said Brianne Stahlecker.

Stahlecker said she's grateful for the extra steps they're taking, and grateful that she gets to have some time away. Said Stahlecker:

"I'm a teacher, so I'm doing remote learning, so being able to get out of my house and see things outside of the four walls I live in is really nice right now."