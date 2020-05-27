Hall Co. Fair is on, but without concerts

The Hall County Fair is proud to announce intentions of presenting the 2020 county fair with adherence to all prevailing COVID-19 protocols. The Hall County Fair is scheduled to take place in Grand Island, Nebraska at Fonner Park from July 22 - 26.

“Our primary goal is to offer an opportunity for the people of Hall County to show their livestock and static exhibits they have dedicated themselves to since last July,” said Hall County Fair manager Corby Flagle.

“We are prepared to adapt our fair with a number of contingencies to coincide with the evolving health and safety guidance issued by the Nebraska Central District Health Department.”

No music concerts or entertainment in a large gathering venue are scheduled to occur at this time.

For current information on all matters pertaining to the Hall County Fair, please go to the Hall County Fair's website or the the Hall County Fair Facebook page.