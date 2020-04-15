Hall County COVID-19 cases now highest in the State

Hall County now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, surpassing Douglas County, which includes Omaha.

The Central District Health Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that Hall County had 278 COVID-19 cases. The latest number from Douglas County was 263 cases. The Central District covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. Hamilton County had 15 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, Merrick County had four.

The District also reported Wednesday that a man in his 80s died of COVID-19 related symptoms at a Grand Island hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the three county area to five.

The District also reported a total of 40 COVID-19 positive tests in staff and residents in the following long term care facilities and home health services: Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House, Good Samaritan in Hall County, and Westfield in Hamilton County.

Central District officials also called for more COVID-19 testing. In a prepared statement, the district said, "We have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system. We are hopeful that the number of much needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future." During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ricketts said more National Guard testing would be coming to Grand Island.

Hall County also has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the state when compared to the population.