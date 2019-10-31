Hall County engineers preparing for winter

With four major flooding events and a major wind event in Hall County, the public works and county roads departments have been very busy in 2019. Most of the projects related to the flooding have been completed, with existing culverts being repaired or new problem areas mitigated. But there were several projects they have yet to get to which were initially anticipated to be addressed in the summer.

With Winter on the way, Hall County Engineer Steve Riehle says they are hoping for a warm and dry season to help with those efforts. "We can work through frost, it depends on how deep the frost gets. If we get in that, eight, nine, ten inch range of frost, it starts getting really hard to cut through that frost. It reduces your productivity so bad that you just can't get anything done. So you just give it up."

There are some projects which can be done during the winter. Shallow box culverts don't require deep digging, so if the frost layer is there, they can still cut through with their equipment. Also bridge resurfacing can be done in the winter, and would only need to be covered with a tarp overnight and could be heated during the day while working.

In preparation for the winter, they have already stockpiled on salt and sand so that there can be a buffer period if they are running low. During the peak of winter, there can be a wait at the salt mines for orders, so when they begin to run low, they will place a new order and won't have any gap in servicing roads.

Riehle advises drivers to remain aware of salt trucks and stay back from them so they don't get salt and sand on their vehicles and it goes to improving road conditions.