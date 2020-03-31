Hall County now has 14 COVID cases, Hamilton County 1

Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of fifteen (15) lab-confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. today, up from a total of 6 yesterday morning. Fourteen (14) cases are in Hall County and one (1) case is in Hamilton County. The total number of tests administered is not known since various labs both private and public are processing tests. The increased number of positive tests is concerning but not unexpected. “We will continue to monitor the number of positive cases in our three-county area, and take necessary actions to protect our community,” states Anderson.

Anderson reminds community members that social distancing is the responsibility of everyone ALL the time. Fresh air and sunshine are great both physically and mentally, but there are limits. It is not possible to play games like basketball or soccer and keep a 6-foot distance even outdoors. Outdoor activities that maintain social distancing include taking family walks or bike rides, hiking, boating, fishing, gardening, camping with the family, etc. As long as, a 6-foot distance between people is maintained, outdoor activities are encouraged. Also remember, ten or more people create a gathering inside or outside. “We are asking that people practice social distancing regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors,” says Anderson.

We see that as weeks go by, social distancing is becoming more of the standard and people are adapting to the idea of continuously maintaining that 6-foot distance. It is up to each of us to protect ourselves, our families and each other. Slowing the spread of the virus remains our chief goal.