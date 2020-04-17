Hall County records 19% increase in COVID cases in one day

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb rapidly in Hall County.

The Central District Health Department Friday reported a total of 425 lab-confirmed cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

There were 403 cases for Hall county alone. That represents a 19% increase from the Thursday total of 339.

Hamilton County now has 16 cases and Merrick County has six.

Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 this weekend 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.

