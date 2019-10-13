Halloween event helps provide costumes for kids

Halloween is only a little over two weeks away and on Sunday, a local event gave costumes to kids who otherwise may not have had them.

Whether you want to be a storm trooper, spider man, or witch, the costume swap made sure that is possible.

Two years ago Anita Brunero met up with friends and realized how many Halloween costumes they had from all of their kids that we're only worn once.

"We thought it is a great way to re-use what we have and bring neighbors together,” said Brunero.

On top of their bake sale and face painting, people had the chance to bring a costume and swap it for another, drop off old costumes, or shop for free.

And being able to help others is something that Brunero says feels great.

"I feel like my son, he only wears his costumes once, we had this joke, costumes deserve another life,” said Brunero.

And the kids love it too.

"Really, really exciting”.

Parents who came to get free costumes say their kids may not have been able to have a costume without this event.

"That's a good idea, and good celebrating for the kids, that's very nice and they make them very happy".

Parents tell 10/11 NOW, they’re thankful their kids were able to come and pick out their own costumes this year because of total strangers kindness.

"We really appreciate that, that's a good idea for a community and around, thank you so much".

Event organizers say they're already looking forward to next year and say all of the money raised at the bake sale today will be donated to the Lincoln Food Bank.