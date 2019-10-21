Halloween events around Lincoln

Grim grinning ghosts and spooky scary skeletons fill the streets of Lincoln as Halloween draws close. Check out some of the events leading up to this most haunted of holidays.

Halloween Comic Fest!: Oct. 26

Rainbow Comics is one of the thousands of local comic shops around the world celebrating the comic book industry’s premiere fall event on Saturday, Halloween ComicFest! Each year, thousands of participating shops celebrate Halloween and comics by giving away comics to millions of fans and introducing them to the wonders of comics and comic book shops.

Boo at the Zoo: Oct. 26 to Oct. 31

Head on down to the Lincoln Children's Zoo for Boo at the Zoo. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the entire family can stop at nearly 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All money raised during the event directly supports the Zoo and care of the animals.

HALLOWEEN!: OCT. 31

Really doesn't need any explanation right?

L'il Monsters Trick-Or-Treat: Oct. 31

A free event for a safe Halloween at Gateway Mall. Participating stores will hand out treats to all kids ages 12 and under from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take pictures at the photo-booth and enter a DIY costume contest.

