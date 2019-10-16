Halloween in the Haymarket returns for a second year

After a wildly popular inaugural Halloween in the Haymarket in 2018, the event has returned in 2019.

Organizers have made changes for this year's event to make it an even better experience for kids and families.

The event is now a partnership with Downtown Lincoln and Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District.

The event is Wednesday, October 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The entrance will be at Iron Horse Park and the festivities will continue down Canopy to The Railyard.

Admission to the event is free. There will be trick-or-treating, hayrack rides, face painting, a live quick draw caricature artist, a glow stick dance party, and other activites.

Check out the map below to see where each activity will be.

Participating businesses include:

402 Creamery, AIA Nebraska, Bennett Martin Public Library, Burlington Antiques, Canopy Street Market, Don't Panic Labs, Downtown Lincoln, Escape Lincoln, Freedom Rock Records, Fresh Healthy Cafe Lincoln, Group Therapy Bike Tours, Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe, Ivanna Cone, Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln, Lazlo's Brewery & Grill - Haymarket, Licorice International, Lincoln Children's Museum, Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District, Maize Popcorn Company, Mckinneys Irish Pub, MidWest Steel Works, Mellow Mushroom, Paint Yourself Silly, Pickleman's, Plowboys Barbeque Restaurant System, The Rabbit Hole Bakery, The Railyard Lincoln, T-Mobile, Toppers Pizza, and Which Wich.

