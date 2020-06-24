Hames keeps faith for NCAA volleyball in 2020

Nicklin Hames goes to volleyball workouts inside the Devaney Center each day. She trains intensely in preparation for the 2020 college volleyball season, though there are no guarantees matches will be played this fall. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the season in question. Nebraska, in fact, has yet to release its 2020 volleyball schedule.

"Maybe if we keep talking about it, we'll talk it into existence," Hames said.

The junior setter served as a captain last season. She's coming off an All-Big Ten campaign in which the Huskers reached the Elite Eight.

"Fingers crossed about having a season," Hames said. "I'm feeling pretty good about it."

With a veteran-laden roster, Nebraska is considered one of favorites in college volleyball this season. In addition, Omaha is scheduled to host the NCAA Final Four in December.

Hames says the "stars have aligned" for a special season for the Huskers.