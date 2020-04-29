Hand sanitizer distribution brings 400 gallons to Dawson, Gosper County businesses

Wednesday at the Dawson Public Power District, volunteers were handing out ethanol-based hand sanitizer to Dawson and Gosper County businesses. The University of Nebraska, Renewable Fuel Nebraska, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board organized the hand sanitizer distribution.

"It's going like nothing before," said RFN Executive Director Troy Bredenkamp, "we have made over 30,000 gallons of ethanol-based hand sanitizer to date, we're going to soon hit 50,000 gallons. We're trying to target hot spots like Dawson County with giving away one gallon jugs to every business in the area."

The pickup was contactless, with people driving up, remaining in their cars with the windows rolled up, and volunteers placed the hand sanitizer in trucks, or pick-up beds.

There were 400 one gallon jugs of hand sanitizer given away on Wednesday, and supplies ran out in about an hour and a half. Last week, a hand sanitizer was distributed in Grand Island, and Tuesday the same thing was done in Kearney. The group will distribute hand sanitizer in Hastings on Thursday, and South Sioux City on Friday.

"All of this is an effort to get as much hand sanitizer out there into the hot spots across Nebraska, so that we can do our part to protect lives and to make sure that we're doing what we can to decrease the spread of this horrible disease," Bredenkamp said.

The Nebraska ethanol industry is facing tough times economically, Bredenkamp said, but the industry is glad to be able to help the people of Nebraska.

"We are happy to help with the product that is doing very good, in minimizing the damage of this particular virus," he said.