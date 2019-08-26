Handgun stolen from unlocked car

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are investigating after a handgun was stolen from an unlocked car on Saturday.

LPD said on August 24, a 37-year-old man said he left his vehicle parked and unlocked in his driveway near 8th and New Hampshire.

The man later discovered his handgun had been stolen from the center console.

LPD is searching for suspects.

 