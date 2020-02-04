Handgun stolen from vehicle in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for breaking into a woman’s car and stealing her handgun.

Lincoln Police said the 34-year-old victim called police around 6:30 a.m. and reported her Pontiac Bonneville was broken into in the 1100 Block of F Street.

The woman said her black Beretta .22 caliber handgun was stolen along with ammunition and shooting targets.

Vehicle tools and an emergency road kit were also taken.

The total loss is roughly $440.

Police said it is unknown how entry was gained into the vehicle.

