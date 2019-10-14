Handguns and cocaine seized on I-80

The Seward County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of one male on Monday. The stop also resulted in the seizure of cocaine, hallucinogens and two handguns.

The stop occurred around 12:20 p.m. on I-80, mile-marker 371; the Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado. During the traffic stop the Sheriff had reasonable suspicion that the driver was involved in criminal activity, which lead to a search of the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, the Sheriff discovered 22 grams cocaine, 15 packages of cocaine, 7 grams of hallucinogens, and two loaded handguns that were within the drivers reach. The driver, 34-year-old Mark Claypoole of Duncansville, PA, was arrested and is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens and possession of a concealed weapon.