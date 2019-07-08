Hansen museum showcases history and art

If you are planning a tour of Curtis, there are many stops you should make. One of those stops could be made at the Hansen museum.

The museum is in memory of a former Curtis resident named Anna Marie Hansen Jamison. Her house was donated to the city of Curtis in 1973. "She came here from Denmark in 1879," museum board president Tom Rue said. "She came with her family. It was right after the Civil War. The Homestead Act came into place, and the family came to Frontier County to get some land so that they could build a home." The family did just that about 9 miles north of Curtis. In 1943, the house was moved into town, and Anna Marie Hansen Jamison lived in the house in town for years.

"She had an art studio here," Rue said. "She also did a lot of paintings on china, and she did oil paintings of landscapes. Then, she was a missionary, and educator. She worked to help people who could not read or write." Hansen took art classes at the Chicago Art Institute, and also at the University of California. When you go into the museum, you can see many examples of her art work. At 14 years old, Hansen met Buffalo Bill. "That meeting is talked about in her autobiography," Rue said.

"1877 is when she was born, and in 1879 is when she came over to America with her family. She passed away in 1973," Rue said. There are some other buildings to see on the property, including a boat house and a school where Hansen taught for a while.

While in the community of Curtis, you might want to check out the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture's campus, and be sure to drink some tap water. Curtis is known for winning a national award for having the best tasting rural water in the U.S.