Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

Ten Thousand Villages Facebook Live Sale

Join Ten Thousand Villages for some fair-trade shopping from the comfort of your own home! There will be highlighted products and special sales. If you see something you like, put a “SOLD” in the comments along with the item number and then DM them your email address so they can reach out about payment.

Friday at 6 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE.

"Lied Live Online" Streaming Concert Series Presents Jason Michael Webb

Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger Jason Michael Webb is this week’s featured artist. His career has taken him from the stage to screen, as a music director for Broadways shows including The Color Purple and music supervisor for movies including The Greatest Showman. He is also a great friend of the Lied Center. You don’t want to miss this!

Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Rock 'N' Joe Coffee Bar Presents Michael Rye Live

Live music is back again! Stop by for some good music, good drinks and good food with Michael Rye. Rye is an award-winning guitarist specializing in his own unique variety of fingerstyle guitar music. His aptitude for instrumental performance of nearly a genre, cultivates an atmosphere of fun, flavor and feeling.

Saturday at 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Lincoln City Libraries Summer Reading Program

Adventure awaits. The 2020 Summer Reading Challenge is fun for all ages! You just need to track your reading time and participate in fun challenges. You might even win a prize. To get started, if you have used Beanstack before, just sign in and register. If you have not, please register online as an individual or family.

Daily through July 31

More info: HERE.

Southwood Lutheran Church Presents Outdoor Reflection Space with Prayer Stations

You are invited to spend some time outdoors enjoying their newly created Reflection Space in the area behind the church near the outdoor worship site. Visit eight interactive prayer stations to reflect on God’s presence in your life. You can also leave a fabric prayer on their Prayer Tree, release your worries with stones from the fountain or meditate on their Love labyrinth path. This is a great way to spend time alone or with family. You will walk away feeling renewed!

Daily