Harrahs, Horseshoe casinos fined $50,000 for incidents involving two minors

Harrah’s and Horseshoe casinos in Council Bluffs are being fined $50,000 for incidents involving two minors who were allowed on the premises.

On May 21, 2019, an underaged boy was allowed entry to Horseshoe Casino, purchased multiple alcoholic beverages, and gambled for hours into the night. Prior to his admission into the casino gaming area, he approached security and presented identification; and was questioned three times by the security officer, answering the questions correctly.

According to a stipulated agreement document from the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission, the minor purchased 13 alcoholic beverages without being asked for identification and gambled for seven hours throughout the night. It wasn’t until security approached the minor for allegations of inappropriate contact with a female did they know he was underaged, the document states.

As a result, the Horseshoe Casino was fined $30,000, the document states.

In a second instance, on April 8, 2019, an underaged female entered the gaming floor at Harrah’s without being checked for identification, according to the commission's second stipulated agreement document.

The girl had been gambling for 42 minutes until security approached her for accusations that she was asking guests for money. It wasn’t until after the casino banned her for 24-hours for panhandling did they realize she was underaged, according to the document.

Two hours later, Harrah’s provided notification of the incident to Commission staff and to the Division of Criminal Investigation. According to the document, Harrah’s delayed report impacted the ability for a follow-up on the criminal matter.

As a result, Harvey’s Iowa Management Co. LLC, the licensed operator of Harrah's casino in Council Bluffs, was fined $20,000, the document states.