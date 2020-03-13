Hastings College going to online classes for three week period

Hastings College announced Friday that they will go to an online class format for three weeks following the end of the school's spring break.

Online classes will be held March 23 through April 9th until the beginning of Easter break.

A message posted on the Hastings College website said, "After much consideration and with guidance from the South Heartland District Health Department, the GPAC and other colleges and universities across the state, Hastings College will conduct all classes online from March 23 through April 9, which is the start of Easter Break.

At this time, we anticipate resuming regular in-person classes on April 14.

Instead of returning from Spring Break, we strongly recommend that all students stay home until classes resume in person. Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open, although with limited support for students who are unable to be away from campus. Administrative Offices will remain open and operational.

Student Engagement will be providing more details regarding available campus services later next week.

We continue to monitor this ever evolving situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Questions can continue to be sent to campusconnect@hastings.edu."