Hastings College to go to online courses for rest of year

In a letter to the Hastings College students and staff, officials announced they will be turning to online-only courses for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. Here is the letter sent out:

Dear Campus Community -

Through this quickly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, I’ve seen the strength in this community, and the kindnesses shown to others. This coming together, of trying to remain positive when so much around us is unsteady, is part of what makes Hastings College such a wonderful place.

The College has made the difficult decision to conduct all Block 6 classes online for the rest of the spring term. Block 6 is scheduled to begin Monday, March 23.

We understand this decision will be challenging for our campus but it’s become clear that we, as a community, must do our part to mitigate the spread of the virus and put the health and wellness of people first.

We are therefore asking all students on campus to head home as soon as possible. Exceptions may be made for those with extenuating circumstances.

Students who are already away from campus are asked to stay home. The Student Engagement team is working on a plan to allow access to the residence halls and apartments for a safe, managed move-out process.

During this difficult time, I’d like to share:

As a campus we remain committed to the care and education of our students, and we will work with those who may not have a place to go or access to the internet for online learning.

We know employees will have concerns, and we will be sensitive to their needs.

Faculty, I know you love to meet with and work with students face-to-face, and that you enjoy the classroom dialogue and interactions. Thank you for taking on the challenge of maintaining these relationships in an online environment.

To all staff, thank you for working so hard to support students through this time, as well as making online learning and virtual campus visits possible, and remote working a reality for those who need it.

Administrative Offices on campus will remain open, but I encourage managers to work with employees in situations where work from home options may become necessary.

Students, I want to recognize that this is especially challenging for you. Part of the unique Hastings experience is being on campus, in classrooms and at athletic practices, in music and theatre performances and in creating art — in essence, learning to live to your amazing potential. I encourage each one of you to continue to engage in learning as a community, and to support one another as we move through the rest of this semester.

Seniors. I am sorry the last half of your last semester is one that is so different from what you had imagined and planned for. Please know that while a decision is several weeks away, we will make every effort to host Commencement on campus so we can honor and recognize you for all you’ve achieved as Broncos.

Faculty, staff, students and parents can access an FAQ page (ie. registration updates) on ourHC, and we will add information as needed. Please continue to check your email for updates as well. Students and parents with specific questions can also reach out to Campus Connect via text message at 402-205-0611 or email at campusconnect@hastings.edu.

The next few weeks are critical to slow the spread of the virus, and the steps we take as individuals and collectively as a community will make a difference. We are resilient and resourceful, and together we will emerge as even stronger Broncos Everywhere.

I am grateful for all you do,

Roger Doerr

Chair of the Board of Trustees